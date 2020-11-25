Whembley Sewell, editor in chief of Them, is to take charge of Love magazine, which will move from London to the U.S., Condé Nast said Wednesday.

The change comes after Katie Grand departed earlier this year from Love, the biannual publication she set up in partnership with Condé Nast in 2009.

Going forward, Condé Nast plans to broaden the title’s fashion-centric perspective “to highlight and celebrate new themes and editorial opportunities that champion identity and inclusion.” It will be staffed by a network of contributors and members of the editorial team of Them.

The publisher did not state whether there would be a print element in the title’s future. As reported by WWD, in September Condé Nast put Love under strategic review following Grand’s departure, pausing the print publication and keeping the digital iteration. The last print issue for now was released over the summer.

What is known, though, is that social media and video will be a huge focus for the brand, modeled on the success of Them, the online platform that caters to a young, LGBTQ audience, where audiences have increased by more than 200 percent over the past year, according to Condé Nast data.

Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue U.S. and artistic director and global content adviser of Condé Nast, said: “Whembley has built a loyal and passionate audience at Them by brilliantly telling stories that are inclusive and uplifting. Love is a title that gives us the opportunity to highlight expression and identity at a time when it’s most relevant to our audience, and I’m looking forward to what Whembley has planned.”

Sewell, who will also continue to run Them, added: “Love has always told stories beautifully and powerfully and I look forward to working with the team as we explore what the next iteration of the brand can be to our audiences.”

As for Grand, when she revealed her exit on Instagram in September, she said, “telling beautiful and important stories will never change. But it’s time for something new, it’s time for something different.” She plans to work with Sarabande, the Lee Alexander McQueen Foundation in London, and with the Red Cross and is setting up The Perfect Magazine.

