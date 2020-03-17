Perhaps unsurprisingly given the mounting pile of event cancellations including fashion’s favorite Met Gala due to the coronavirus, Time Magazine has postponed its special Time 100 list that it publishes annually plus the accompanying summit.

The Time 100 extravaganza was due to take place April 21 to 22 and no doubt be attended by a plethora of celebrities. It is now scheduled for September, although an exact date has not been made public.

“During this global crisis, the health and safety of our employees, partners, stakeholders and guests remains our highest priority,” it said.

Instead of the Time 100 list, on April 16 it will be publishing a special report on COVID-19, featuring insights from the TIME 100 community to help its audiences navigate this new reality. The issue will be followed by a virtual summit, on meeting the challenge of COVID-19, featuring contributors from the issue and experts from around the world.

Earlier this month, Time 100 canceled the launch event for the new 100 Women of the Year project that was meant to coincide with International Women’s Day. Speakers included news personality Katie Couric.

It has become customary for the magazine to promote its Time 100 franchise with glossy, celebrity-filled events over the years. In April, it hosted its Time 100’s first summit, where speakers included Hillary Clinton, House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Apple chief executive Tim Cook, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King.

And at the end of last year and in a bid to build off the success of its 15-year-old Time 100 list of the most influential people and reach a younger audience, the magazine invited a collection of the next 100 Big Things to a gathering at Pier 17 in the Seaport District.