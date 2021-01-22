Tom Brokaw is officially retiring from NBC.

After more than five decades with the network, starting as a reporter in Los Angeles where he covered the 1968 campaign and assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan’s first run for public office, becoming governor of California in 1966, NBC said Brokaw is making a full retirement from the network.

“During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7,” Brokaw said in a brief statement. “I could not be more proud of them.”

Having spent his entire career with NBC, Brokaw held many different roles. He was a White House correspondent for about three years during the President Nixon era and covered the Watergate scandal. After that he became a co-host of “Today,” where he spent several years, until getting his own show, “NBC Nightly News With Tom Brokaw,” where he stayed for more than 20 years. Although he has not been a daily contributor to NBC for several years, he’s maintained a presence as a special correspondent, frequently contributing political commentary on NBC and MSNBC.

Despite some controversy in 2018, when two women stated publicly that Brokaw had made unwanted advances toward them in the 1990s, Brokaw remained a correspondent with NBC and several women at the network, including Andrea Mitchell and Rachel Maddow, made public statements of support for him.

Over the course of his career, Brokaw has received numerous awards, including two Peabodys, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama and the French Legion of Honor.

In a statement, NBC said he will be spending more time with his family, but “will continue to be active in print journalism, authoring books and articles.”

The company could not be reached for further comment.