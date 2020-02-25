ANOTHER HERO: He dipped into London earlier this month for the Tommy Now runway show, and Tommy Hilfiger will be back again soon, as a speaker in the second annual GQ Heroes luxury conference.

Hilfiger will join figures including Adrian Cheng, Dua Lipa and Beats Electronics cofounders Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire, England, from May 5 to 7.

They plan to explore and debate the relationship between luxury, media, politics, music, art, television, wellness and mental health, the magazine said.

Other speakers include Bear Grylls, TV personality and expert on survival in the great outdoors; the manager of the England national football team and former player Gareth Southgate; model, actress and activist Emily Ratajkowski; British comedian, former doctor and author of the bestseller “This Is Going to Hurt,” Adam Kay; Fleabag’s Andrew Scott, and the rapper and entrepreneur Tinie Tempah.

“Last year’s event brought together some of the most fascinating leaders of change who were disrupting the status quo and this year will be no different,” said Dylan Jones, British GQ’s editor in chief.

Last May, the event gathered a small crowd of the magazine’s most loyal readers, with the conversation ranging from Brexit to social conscience and luxury branding, with speakers from the worlds of fashion, politics, the arts and technology.

Richard Branson looked back at his 14-year journey building Virgin Galactic; Tracey Emin gave a heartfelt talk about using art to find strength during difficult life moments, while executives and creatives from the likes of Versace, Orlebar Brown and Alyx weighed in on the future of luxury.