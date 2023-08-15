For Tommy’s Fall Campaign, It’s All in the Family

When it comes to Tommy Hilfiger’s fall 2023 campaign, it’s all about family.

The multigenerational cast photographed for the brand’s fall 2023 collection features the families and friends of Quincy Jones, SZA, Paloma Elsesser, Amber Valletta, and Devon and Steve Aoki.

The campaign also spotlights red, white and blue DNA and an optimistic take on modern Americana.

“The campaign is an all-out celebration of our brand values of belonging and inclusivity with a focus on family,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We’ve brought together a cast of uniquely talented friends and family whose deep bonds and unwavering support of one another reminds me of the powerful relationships I have with my loved ones.”

Everyone photographed is styled in pieces from the fall ’23 collection. Outerwear is at the heart of the fall collection with the New York puffer offering a modern perspective on the original puffers of the ’90s, which captured the attention of youth cultures with bold branding, bright colors and oversized shapes. Hilfiger’s established brand signatures are featured across the collection, including the original Tommy Tartan, red, white and blue, global stripe and TH Monogram.

In an interview last week, Hilfiger said he worked with American icons from music and fashion, who were joined with their families and friends, including several who he’d previously worked with.

“Our core values have always been connected to family. We had a very successful family campaign a few years back, so we wanted to do iconic American families connected to music and fashion,” said Hilfiger. For example, Hilfiger had a direct connection with Quincy Jones, whose daughter Kidada used to do the styling for Hilfiger in the ’90s and worked with his brother, Andy, in developing the streetwear.

Quincy Jones, a 28-time Grammy Award winner, is joined by 21 of his family members, including his seven children: Kidada, Rashida, Kenya Kinski-Jones (along with her partner Will Peltz and their dog Banksy), Jolie, Rachel, Quincy Jones III and Tina, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and other family members. The family wears the elevated prep of the TH Collection shot at Quincy’s personal residence in Los Angeles. “The styling was different for every person, and it was a lot of fun,” said Hilfiger.

SZA, Academy Award nominee and Grammy and multiple Billboard Music Awards, MTV, VMA and BET Awards winner, appears with friends and loved ones in a quintessentially American household. “She is now one of the most sought-after contemporary music artists on world tour,” said Hilfiger. SZA is wearing classic American denim, along with her loved ones. They were photographed in Beverly Hills.

Elsesser, a curvy model who walked in Hilfiger’s fall 2022 show, is photographed during a cabin weekend along with her siblings, mother, nephew and friend in Malibu. “She represents the modern customer base, and we loved her on the cover of British Vogue [in April], and she looked amazing,” said Hilfiger.

Valetta, whom Hilfiger described as a “fashion icon,” who’s been on the cover of Vogue 17 times, is lensed with her family as they return home to Malibu for the weekend. The family wears lightweight layers from the essential classic American cool wardrobe, such as an Oxford shirt, chinos and navy blue blazer.

Paloma Elsesser with her family in Tommy Hilfiger’s fall campaign. Renell Medrano, courtesy of Tommy HIlfiger.

Devon Aoki, a model and actor, and her brother, Steve Aoki, Grammy-nominated DJ and producer, are joined by their kids and close-knit family members as they spend time together on the Malibu coast. They are embracing layers of the new Tommy x Pendleton collaboration and contemporary takes on classic puffer jackets.

SZA (right) with her best friend Amber Wilson in Hilfiger’s fall campaign.

The campaign was photographed by Renell Medrano and styled by Carlos Nazario.

Ads will run on social platforms including Meta, TikTok, Snapchat, Spotify, Gaming Partners, YouTube and Twitch. “We are flooding social media with it, and a lot of the stars have big reaches, and they are influencers in their own right and they’ll be posting on their own social media,” Hilfiger said.

Out-of-home placements in North America include a wallscape in the Meatpacking District, billboards in SoHo, digital urban panels and digital newsstand in Manhattan, wild postings in Lower Manhattan, and three painted walls in SoHo.

Creative direction of the campaign was done by Frosty, which was introduced to Hilfiger by Stefan Larsson, chief executive officer of PVH Corp. Frosty was founded by fashion and creative executives J.D. Ostrow and Greg Stogdon, and has provided creative direction, brand design, marketing strategy and campaigns for clients including Calvin Klein, Hunter and Everlane. “They have a really cool team. They really give the brand a fresh look,” said Hilfiger.

What appeals to Hilfiger about this season’s talent is that they’re real iconic families and not just a group of models, pretending to be family, he said. “There’s authenticity and realness behind it. It’s not just models who are styled in hair and makeup,” he said.

“The influence the stars have is really very interesting to us. As a global brand, we need a global reach. These people are doing things and have done things that are connected to fashion, art, entertainment and sportswear. That’s really our emphasis,” said Hilfiger.

Asked what the brand wants to express with this campaign, Hilfiger said, “The importance of friends and family. We think that it’s important that friends and family stick together. At the end of the day we are a family brand. We dress people from infants to people in their 80s.”

Some of the talent will make global appearances for the brand. Activations will begin during New York Fashion Week.