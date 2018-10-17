Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., has launched its fall “Independence” campaign, a 60-second video that ties in with the adaptive collection, available at Tommy.com.

The campaign centers around the theme of independence and embraces the power within very individual. Featuring a cast of individuals of various abilities, the campaign touts differences, and harnesses what makes each individual unique.

The “Independence” campaign was directed by James Rath, who was born legally blind as a result of ocular albinism and nystagmus and features Dmitry Kim a hip-hop dancer and leg amputee; Mia Armstrong, a 6-year old with Down’s syndrome; Lauren “Lolo” Spencer, who has ALS; Gavin McHugh, a surfer with cerebral palsy; Hailey Villarreal, an actress with cerebral palsy; Hunter Brown, an opera singer with autism; Jacob Santiago, a skateboarder who is visually impaired, and Miracle Pelayo, an actress with cerebral palsy.

“The democratization of fashion is one of the core values the brand was founded on,” said Tommy Hilfiger, founder and principal designer of Hilfiger. “The Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive collection continues to build on that vision of inclusivity, transforming the way the fashion industry defines diversity by serving to the needs of people with disabilities.”

Now in its third season, the fall 2018 collection features concealed adaptations such as magnetic closures, one-handed zippers, extended openings and adjustable features.

