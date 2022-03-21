Tommy Hilfiger to Participate in Decentraland Metaverse Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., is participating in the inaugural Metaverse Fashion Week, hosted by Decentraland. It will take place from Thursday to March 28.

Hilfiger will virtually showcase its spring 2022 collections, in addition to hosting a digital retail platform where consumers can shop NFTs for their avatars or purchase physical items from within the metaverse.

This virtual shopping experience is brought to life in partnership with Boson Protocol — the commerce settlement layer for Web3 enabling the exchange of digital assets for physical products, services and experiences.

“When I founded my namesake brand in 1985, I never imagined I’d see a time when fashion weeks would be held in a 3D, fully virtual world,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “As we further explore the metaverse and all it has to offer, I’m inspired by the power of digital technology and the opportunities it presents to engage with communities in fascinating, relevant ways.”

Metaverse Fashion Week will feature more than 50 luxury and digital brands that will showcase new collections and host presentations, discussions, concerts, after parties and film installations, all virtually. A luxury shopping area called the “Boson Portal — Fashion District” has been designed to be similar to Paris’s iconic Avenue Montaigne, where brands can virtually sell both digital and physical items through NFTs.

The Tommy Hilfiger store is located within Boson Portal. Consumers can teleport their avatar to the virtual store and shop a range of limited-edition products from the spring 2022 collections. Visitors will find floating 3D renders of signature styles, including the varsity jacket for men, the madras shirt for women and a unisex hoodie featuring the Hilfiger logo. The items can be purchased as NFTs, which are redeemable for physical products delivered to customers’ doors. Tommy Hilfiger Decentraland Wearables will also be available for purchase in the store through the Decentraland marketplace.

Hilfiger has been innovating in the metaverse for several years. In 2020, he launched “Tommy Island” in Animal Crossing, and in 2021, he forged a strategic Roblox partnership. Earlier this year, he launched Team Tommy, a community-led initiative to recognize the gaming world.

