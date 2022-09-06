Tommy Jeans Launches Brand Campaign With Grammy-nominated Musician Tems

Tommy Hilfiger, owned by PVH Corp., on Tuesday will launch its fall Tommy Jeans campaign featuring the 27-year-old singer, songwriter and producer Tems.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Tems headlines the campaign video with support from skateboarding collective Wafflesncream and Alte artists Lady Donli and Dami Oniru.

Alte is a subculture and creative center that will enable the brand to connect to new audiences around the globe.

The video was directed by Nigerian diaspora member Akinola Davies Jr. and photographed by Harlem-based Joshua Woods.

A campaign image from Tommy Jeans featuring Tems.

“Being a part of this campaign feels exciting, especially since more people will be introduced to Lagos and the alternative scenes and communities that are thriving there,” said Tems. “Not only do these communities invite you to strive for greatness, to go harder and to push further — but it helps evolve you as a creative, which in turn has played a key factor in me becoming the artist that I am today.”

Featured in the campaign is the first Tommy Collection, inspired by the mixing of ’90s prep, skate and hip-hop culture. The men’s, women’s and gender-inclusive collection features signature silhouettes shaped into contemporary streetwear staples. A key item is the Alaska puffer jacket with an oversized fit, detachable sleeves and monogram print.

Tommy Collection will be exclusively available during a pre-launch pop-up in the new HBX store by Hypebeast in New York. The pop-up is open from Tuesday to Sept. 11, and will showcase exclusive artwork by LAAMS and the Tommy Collection by Tommy Jeans range. It will also be sold at such partners as End Clothing, BSTN and One Block Down, as well as on tommy.com and at select Tommy Jeans stores worldwide.