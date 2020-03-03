The National Association for Female Executives, a division of Working Mother Media, released its annual list Tuesday of the “Top Companies for Executive Women” for 2020.

L’Oréal USA made the top 10 companies, along with Eli Lilly and Co., Ernst & Young LLP, FleishmanHillard, General Mills, IBM, JJL, Johnson & Johnson, KPMG and Marriott International.

The list recognizes U.S. companies that have a strong focus on best practices that move women to senior ranks, including mentoring, sponsorship, executive succession planning and leadership development training. The list also highlights corporate cultures of accountability for gender-equity results, including the involvement of the ceo and top leaders. The overall list of top 70 companies is featured in the April/May issue of Working Mother.

In the fashion, retail and beauty world, those companies that made the top 70 companies for executive women are Chico’s FAS, the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., Kendra Scott, Kohl’s Corp., Procter & Gamble Co., PVH Corp., Rent the Runway and Unilever.

Among the NAFE Top 70 companies, female representation among ceo’s increased 3 percentage points to 22 percent this year, outpacing the S&P 500 at 6 percent. The percentage of women on the boards at the NAFE Top 70 companies increased 2 points to 34 percent, up from 32 percent in 2019. Female executives responsible for divisions worth more than $1 billion was 38 percent, up from 26 percent last year, and women participating in formal one-on-one mentoring has increased to 33 percent from 27 percent last year.

“The 2020 NAFE Top Companies continue to tell the story of what organizations are doing to move women into executive positions by communicating the value of P&L roles and ensuring equity in executive succession planning,” said Subha V. Barry, president, Working Mother Media. “However, corporate America is finally beginning to realize that there is still much work to do. There are still too few women with this experience, but the NAFE Top Companies continue to pave the way for the advancement of women.”