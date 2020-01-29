Tots to Adults, a New York-based model management company that works with infants through 18-year-olds, has issued a set of self-imposed guidelines it will use for any business related to its child/teen talents. The company works with such brands as Disney, Nike, Toys “R” Us, Visa, Gerber, Mattel, Fisher Price and T.J. Maxx, among others.

The agency is asking its clients, photographers, and other industry executives to sign on, and it will become part of all Tots to Adults negotiations going forward.

“While our job is to represent and promote our talents, it’s also incumbent on us to assure they work in a safe and healthy environment,” said Anna Estrada, president of Tots to Adults. “While the industry as a whole has done a good job self-policing, we thought devising our own guidelines, and sharing them with our clients, is a good way to influence the way we all do business. These are straight-forward rules we can all embrace.”

Among the guidelines it is adopting is that its clients will not appear in any campaign/photography/message that is offensive, distasteful, cruel, inflammatory, misleading, spiteful, and/or embarrassing. A representative or parental guardian should be on set at all times, and a client will never be left unattended. Photographers should be insured, have industry credentials, references and verified body of work; stylists and groomers should be booked from an established agency that has been ensured; an adult will be with the model at all times during wardrobe changes.

Further, wardrobe/grooming for models under 18 should be age-appropriate, music played on set must be age-appropriate and there cannot be any drugs or alcohol on set. Further, no B roll/social media photography is allowed on set without approval. And, there should be no inappropriate content, photography or behavior exposed to Tots to Adults models on set. Also, all photography must align with the scope of work negotiated beforehand. Any changes to direction/tone/spirit of the campaign should be approved before images are taken.

“Working with anyone under 18 years of age requires a greater sensitivity which is something Tots to Adults is known for in our industry, said Estrada. “We are very proud of our body of work, our repertoire of talents and the respected brands we work with, and we want to continue that emphasis on quality and our reputation for being a safe, warm and talent- and client-friendly company,” she said.