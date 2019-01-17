PAT ON THE BACK: Saks Fifth Avenue will reprise its partnership with Town & Country’s Jewelry Awards for a second year.

The magazine introduced this flagship franchise last year, and for its second wave has plans to amp up the event’s profile. It has invited talent including Kelly Ripa, Doutzen Kroes, Lady Kitty Spencer, Adam Rippon and Jordan Roth to present some of the awards. The event will take place on Jan. 24 at Top of the Standard. Winners were announced in Town & Country’s February issue and include the usual high-wattage suspects including Bulgari, De Beers, Tiffany and Cartier.

Town & Country editor in chief Stellene Volandes said of the event: “I am so proud to have partnered with Saks again this year to champion the art of jewelry and the artists that create it. Saks and T&C are long-standing supporters and believers in the inventive and inspired men and women behind these exceptional pieces, and we both believe they should be recognized and celebrated.”

Tracy Margolies, chief merchant of Saks Fifth Avenue said: “Jewelry is a critical category for Saks Fifth Avenue and we are excited to show our support for these talented jewelry designers and brands. This is the second year we are celebrating the creative minds behind some of the best jewelry in the world and Town & Country is the perfect partner for this special moment.”

In 2018, Saks opened the first phase of its jewelry case renovation on the second floor of its Fifth Avenue flagship. A second phase, called The Vault, will open in its sublevel at an undisclosed date.