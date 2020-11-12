Actress and Pattern Beauty founder Tracee Ellis Ross, American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland, Thrive Global chief executive officer Arianna Huffington and U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe will all take part in the 2020 Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Dec. 9, the publishing company will reveal Thursday. This will be the eighth summit, but the first time it will be held virtually.

With this year’s theme being “Change & The Changemakers,” Moira Forbes, executive vice president of Forbes and publisher of its ForbesWomen vertical, told WWD that the summit is a chance for the title to focus on voices who are navigating new opportunities, who are problem solvers and visionaries and who are really driving “extraordinary change and progress within their respective arenas.”

“2020 has brought a set of barriers to the fore with the country facing continued calls for meaningful change and the question has been how can real progress be achieved and sustained. This is particularly important for women,” she said. “They’re the ones who have been hit the hardest, and in many respects, the hard won gains that women have made in recent years are threatened and potentially can go backward. But at the same time what we’re seeing is women rising to the challenge and really leading on the front lines of progress to not only navigate this new normal, but to architect a better future for all of us.”

Other speakers include Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Theresia Gouw, cofounder, Acrew Capital; Mellody Hobson, co-ceo of Ariel Investments; Gwynne Shotwell, chief operating officer and president, SpaceX, and Tina Tchen, president and ceo of Time’s Up Now and the Time’s Up Foundation.

“Our lineup reflects women from the corporate arena, entrepreneurs, women from arts and entertainment — all with the goal of really understanding how women are shaping the way forward,” Forbes added.

Forbes’ 17th annual list of the World’s Most Powerful Women will launch the day before the Summit, on Dec. 8. Forbes has yet to reveal any names on the list.

For more, see:

Meredith Shareholders Pave Way for Potential Split

Jeffrey Toobin Fired From The New Yorker

Debi Chirichella Named President of Hearst Magazines