Travel + Leisure’s editor in chief is leaving the title at the end of the year after what seems to be a successful four-year stint.

Nathan Lump, who also worked in a broader capacity within Meredith Corp.’s magazine titles as editorial director of Departures, Food & Wine and Cooking Light, is set to leave after the close of December issues, according to a staff memo sent by Stephen Orr, vice president and group editorial director. Orr wrote that Lump “has decided he’s ready for a new adventure,” but will help “with a smooth transition” of leadership. A successor has not yet been named, but Orr added that Lump will be assisting in finding his replacement, a good sign that the separation is amicable.

“While it’s always a tough decision to leave a job and a brand that you love — and it has been a dream to lead T+L — now feels like the right time for me to stretch myself professionally in new ways,” Lump wrote in the memo. “I am so proud of what we have accomplished at T+L and I know that I leave the brand in good hands and exceptionally well positioned for a bright future.”

Should staffers have any doubts about that last part, it was bolded in the memo, along with some accompanying stats on the growth during Lump‘s more than four years at the helm. Orr wrote the magazine’s web site has growth 400 percent to just under 10 million unique visitors a month, grown its total social media following to more than 13 million and that the brand is nearing a count of 1,000 pieces of video content this year alone. He added that the magazine’s e-commerce business is “robust” and growing “at a rapid pace”; noted the 47-year-old magazine, the only monthly print travel magazine left, has its largest overall audience ever at 6.3 million, and said that all of these successes came under the leadership of Lump.

“Charged in 2014 with modernizing T+L’s print product and growing its digital presence, Nathan more than attained these goals,” Orr wrote.

While it seems Lump‘s decision to leave Meredith was his own, there’s little doubt that the publisher is still going through some changes as it settles into operating the few former Time Inc. titles it’s decided to keep, which include Travel + Leisure and InStyle, among a few others.

The latter magazine has recently seen a few of its own high-level editorial departures, and industry sources have pointed to changes in business goals and overall operations under Meredith as hurdles for some.

But change is everywhere in magazine media. Meredith, which overnight became one of the biggest magazine operators with its acquisition of Time, has plenty of company in Hearst and Conde Nast. All of the publishers, led by changes among advertisers and readers, are shifting editorial focus to digital and video.

