THREE’S COMPANY: A trio of seasoned communications executives — Engelbert DeCastro, Nate Hinton and Savannah Engel — are joining forces to give bigger, established public relations firms a run for their money. Dubbed the White Space Agency and based in New York City’s Starrett-Lehigh Building, the firm plans to offer fashion, consumer and lifestyle brands a full menu of services including marketing, communications, social media and brand partnerships consulting, VIP and influencer relations and events.

DeCastro, managing partner of the new venture, previously founded and helmed DBS MGMT, working with brands such as Redemption, MCM and Stella McCartney. He boasts 20 years of experience as a communications strategist for the likes of Prada, Burberry, Bergdorf Goodman and Morgans Hotel Group.

Hinton, now a partner at White Space, founded The Hinton Group, a p.r., branding and marketing agency that worked with the likes of Pyer Moss, Vaquera and Apex for Youth. His has done marketing and communications work for brands including Prada, Calvin Klein and Raf Simons.

Engel, also a partner, most recently founded a namesake p.r. and creative firm that served such clients as Diesel, Markarian and Naomi Campbell’s Fashion for Relief. Her decade of experience in communications for fashion and entertainment has supported brands including Michael Kors and Barneys New York, plus musical artists such as Zayn Malik, Iggy Azalea and Rita Ora.

DeCastro noted that he, Hinton and Engel had worked closely over the past year on various projects and clients before joining forces. “We can now seamlessly leverage our shared and complimentary skills, experiences and contacts to create unique opportunities, strategic connections and authentic messaging,” he said.