Troy Young, president of Hearst Magazines, has been removed from the company.

Hearst chief executive officer Steve Swartz sent a brief memo to Hearst staff Thursday evening confirming Young’s end as president.

“Troy Young and I have agreed that it is in the best interest if all of us that he resign his position as president of Hearst Magazines, effective immediately,” Swartz wrote in the one sentence note to staff.

Although allowed to technically resign, talk of Young’s end at Hearst has been the topic of conversation at least since last week within the company, as the New York Times was about to run a story on accusations of inappropriate comments and behavior toward mainly female colleagues.

His resignation came the same day The Times ran the story detailing criticism of his tenure, with staffers recounting incidents of him making inappropriate sexual comments and other poor behavior.

Incidents alleged in The Times include Young telling a female colleague to insert her fingers into herself before a date, emailing pornography to former Esquire editor Jay Fielden (who was himself eventually forced out, in part due to mutual dislike between him and Young, sources noted at the time), and making lewd comments about sex toys in the Cosmopolitan office.

This story is being updated.