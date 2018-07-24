Amid a flurry of tweets on everything from Iran and North Korea to “fake news” and the “Mueller Witch Hunt,” President Trump on Monday once again lashed out at Amazon, its founder Jeff Bezos and the tech mogul’s personal investment, The Washington Post.
The trio is the focus of Trump’s running beefs and regularly get entangled in his tweet stream.
Although the Oval Office assault has at times weighed on Amazon’s stock price as startled investors were wary of any hint that the company’s power will be curbed, shares of the e-commerce giant have been rising solidly this year and recently earned Bezos the title of the richest person in modern history with a fortune of $150 billion.
Here, a look at some of Trump’s recent tweets tied to Amazon and a tally of the relative strength of the two sides.
Monday
President Trump approval rating, according to Gallup: 42%
Amazon stock price: $1,802
July 7
Trump Approval Rating: 41%
Amazon Stock Price: $1,710.63
June 17
Trump Approval Rating: 45%
Amazon Stock Price: $1,715.97
April 3
Trump Approval Rating: 41%
Amazon Stock Price: $1,392.05
April 2
Trump Approval Rating: 41%
Amazon Stock Price: $1,371.99
March 31
Trump Approval Rating: 39%
Amazon Stock Price: $1,447.34
March 29
Trump Approval Rating: 39%
Amazon Stock Price: $1,447.34