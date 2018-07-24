Amid a flurry of tweets on everything from Iran and North Korea to “fake news” and the “Mueller Witch Hunt,” President Trump on Monday once again lashed out at Amazon, its founder Jeff Bezos and the tech mogul’s personal investment, The Washington Post.

The trio is the focus of Trump’s running beefs and regularly get entangled in his tweet stream.

Although the Oval Office assault has at times weighed on Amazon’s stock price as startled investors were wary of any hint that the company’s power will be curbed, shares of the e-commerce giant have been rising solidly this year and recently earned Bezos the title of the richest person in modern history with a fortune of $150 billion.

Here, a look at some of Trump’s recent tweets tied to Amazon and a tally of the relative strength of the two sides.

Monday

President Trump approval rating, according to Gallup: 42%

Amazon stock price: $1,802

The Amazon Washington Post has gone crazy against me ever since they lost the Internet Tax Case in the U.S. Supreme Court two months ago. Next up is the U.S. Post Office which they use, at a fraction of real cost, as their “delivery boy” for a BIG percentage of their packages…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

….In my opinion the Washington Post is nothing more than an expensive (the paper loses a fortune) lobbyist for Amazon. Is it used as protection against antitrust claims which many feel should be brought? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

July 7

Trump Approval Rating: 41%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,710.63

Twitter is getting rid of fake accounts at a record pace. Will that include the Failing New York Times and propaganda machine for Amazon, the Washington Post, who constantly quote anonymous sources that, in my opinion, don’t exist – They will both be out of business in 7 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2018

June 17

Trump Approval Rating: 45%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,715.97

Washington Post employees want to go on strike because Bezos isn’t paying them enough. I think a really long strike would be a great idea. Employees would get more money and we would get rid of Fake News for an extended period of time! Is @WaPo a registered lobbyist? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2018

April 3

Trump Approval Rating: 41%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,392.05

I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy. Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne by the American Taxpayer. Many billions of dollars. P.O. leaders don’t have a clue (or do they?)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

April 2

Trump Approval Rating: 41%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,371.99

Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

March 31

Trump Approval Rating: 39%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,447.34

While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon. That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that “the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,” and that… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

…does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a “lobbyist” and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. “increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.” This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2018

March 29

Trump Approval Rating: 39%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,447.34