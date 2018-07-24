Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Barron Trump. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., en route to Washington after staying at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.JTrump, Morristown, USA - 22 Jul 2018

President Trump, tweeter in chief.

Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock



Amid a flurry of tweets on everything from Iran and North Korea to “fake news” and the “Mueller Witch Hunt,” President Trump on Monday once again lashed out at Amazon, its founder Jeff Bezos and the tech mogul’s personal investment, The Washington Post.

The trio is the focus of Trump’s running beefs and regularly get entangled in his tweet stream.

Although the Oval Office assault has at times weighed on Amazon’s stock price as startled investors were wary of any hint that the company’s power will be curbed, shares of the e-commerce giant have been rising solidly this year and recently earned Bezos the title of the richest person in modern history with a fortune of $150 billion.

Here, a look at some of Trump’s recent tweets tied to Amazon and a tally of the relative strength of the two sides.

Monday

President Trump approval rating, according to Gallup: 42%

Amazon stock price:  $1,802

July 7

Trump Approval Rating: 41%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,710.63

June 17

Trump Approval Rating: 45%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,715.97

April 3

Trump Approval Rating: 41%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,392.05

April 2

Trump Approval Rating: 41%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,371.99

March 31

Trump Approval Rating: 39%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,447.34

March 29

Trump Approval Rating: 39%

Amazon Stock Price: $1,447.34

Amazon
