Outgoing President Donald Trump is officially and permanently banned from , his favored social media platform.

on Friday evening said a “close review” of Trump’s recent tweets “and the context around them, specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter” led to its decision to impose a permanent ban. The company on Wednesday imposed a one-day lock on Trump’s account, preventing him from using it for 12 hours, after a string of tweets by the President that incited and egged on thousands of his supporters forming a mob in Washington D.C. and violently bombarding the Capitol Building with the goal of halting the House and Senate certification of Electoral College votes, which makes formal Joe Biden’s win of the November presidential election.

The illegal takeover of the building forced a lockdown of it and the city of D.C. and had scores of politicians put in hiding before being evacuated, as Trump’s supporters wandered through the capitol building, waving Trump and Confederate flags, taking photos and videos of themselves, vandalizing offices and looting, even spreading feces on the walls in some areas, according to several reports.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter rules would potentially result in this very course of action,” Twitter wrote in a blogpost on the ban.

It’s a move that came as a surprise to many, considering Trump has been using Twitter and other social media platforms, particularly Facebook, for years to communicate with the public, but also spread conspiracy theories that involve support of him and his unfounded notions and peddle what many perceive as violent rhetoric. Last summer, amid resurgent Black Lives Matter protests, he posted to both platforms a statement that read in part, “When they start looting, we start shooting,” and neither of his accounts were affected in any way.