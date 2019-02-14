LONDON — Digital circulation continues to grow, as print remains relatively stable at the big British magazine publishers, according to the latest round of figures from the U.K.’s Audit Bureau of Circulations.

In the July to December 2018 period, Condé Nast reported an increase in its circulation figures, with British Vogue witnessing a 1.1 percent increase in combined print and digital circulation to 192,152. Tatler’s combined print and digital circulation reached 79,029, a 1.2 percent increase year-on-year.

By contrast, British GQ saw a slump in total print and digital circulation figures of 4.3 percent year-on-year to 110,063. Condé said the title had struggled with its print performance on newsstands.

“Even as our digital and events audiences expand, it is gratifying to still see a solid aggregate print circulation across the business, with subscription growth helping to offset a difficult newsstand environment,” said Condé Nast Britain managing director Albert Read.

Condé Nast Traveller saw its circulation figure climb 3.7 percent to 81,002 in the period, while Vanity Fair declined 2.7 percent year-on-year to 70,080.

Elsewhere, Elle witnessed a 6.91 percent growth in the July to December period with a combined circulation figure of 162,243, while Harper’s Bazaar remained largely flat, with a 0.5 percent year-on-year increase to 116,339.

Cosmopolitan saw a significant drop in combined circulation figures of 20.6 percent. According to Hearst U.K., this was due to the price of the monthly glossy having doubled from one pound to two pounds.

“Our print ABC is positive for us, our total audience reached 14.2 million per month. I’m delighted that our total revenue is in growth, Hearst continues to go from strength to strength,” said James Wildman, chief executive officer of Hearst U.K.

TI Media, the former Time Inc. U.K. business, which was sold last year to the private equity firm Epiris, sent out a vague ABC statement, unlike Condé and Hearst, both of which provided details on performance. TI Media only provided numbers for a selection of titles, including TV Times, TV Weekly and Ideal Home.

The company, which has been on a major cost-cutting drive, failed to shed any light on Marie Claire, most likely because the former declined 3 percent to 120,133, according to the ABC’s official figures. TI Media hasn’t had much luck with its women’s glossy division over the past year.

Last spring, the company announced it was axing the local edition of InStyle once and for all, shutting down the magazine, which became digital-only in 2016. As of May 21, the InStyle U.K. web site automatically redirected to InStyle.com.