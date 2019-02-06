United Talent Agency, which represents Hollywood A-listers Gwyneth Paltrow, Johnny Depp and Wes Anderson, has acquired Digital Brand Architects, which represents more than 140 influencers spanning the fashion, beauty and lifestyle space, Aimee Song (Song of Style), Emily Schuman (Cupcakes and Cashmere), Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) and Gabi Gregg (Gabi Fresh) among them.

The acquisition marks the latest development in Hollywood’s digital talent race, which has IMG, CAA and other agencies competing for influence over influencers.

Founded in 2010 by CEO Raina Penchansky and co-owned by The Azoff Company since 2013, DBA will remain its own entity, with offices in New York and Los Angeles, and founder and CEO Raina Penchansky at the helm with her management team.

UTA also acquired DBA’s interest in Digital Brand Products (DBP), which has built and brokered fashion and beauty projects around DBA clients, including Something Navy with Arielle Charnas, and Gal Meets Glam with Engel, both developed with Nordstrom.

“Raina and her team have built an extraordinary company, with an inspiring, client-first culture, that has allowed them to be true leaders in the influencer marketplace,” said Brent Weinstein, UTA Partner and Chief Innovation Officer, who will oversee DBA and its associated entities. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with the entire DBA, DBP and Dear Media teams to help ensure that our organizations and clients continue to be leaders and innovators in this fast-growing space.”

“Simply put, DBA and UTA are a great fit,” said Raina Penchansky, CEO of DBA. “Both companies were out front in recognizing the potential of the digital talent marketplace and we have like-minded missions, values and culture. By joining one of the premier companies in the global talent industry, DBA has an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate growth, offer a new wealth of creative opportunities to clients, and dedicate even more resources to expanding our leadership in innovation.”