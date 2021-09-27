Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: September 27, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Donatella Versace, Kim Jones on Why Swapping Brands Is Brave

Eye

Academy Museum Opens in L.A. With Glamour and Gaga

Fashion

Charles de Vilmorin Brings Twisted Fantasy to Rochas

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New Roles in Condé Nast Restructure

Kingori, the former publishing director of British Vogue, has become chief business officer, Condé Nast Britain, and Vogue European Business advisor.

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New
Vanessa Kingori and the model Oliver Cheshire in London. Courtesy Photo

LONDON – The former publishing director of British Vogue, Vanessa Kingori, is taking up two new roles at Condé Nast in Europe as part of a sweeping reorganization – and streamlining – of the editorial and publishing structure at the company.

Kingori has been named to the new roles of chief business officer, Condé Nast Britain, and Vogue European Business adviser. An announcement is expected today.

A well-known figure in London media, Kingori was Condé Nast Britain’s first Black publisher, and the first female business leader in British Vogue‘s 105-year history.

As British Vogue’s publishing director, she diversified the commercial business model and emphasized “purpose and social responsibility” as part of her approach, according to the company, which added that her strategies led to “exponential” revenue growth for the brand.

Related Galleries

In her new role as chief business officer, Kingori is charged with leading the U.K. commercial teams across all Condé Nast brands, including Vogue, GQ, Wired, Vanity Fair, Glamour, Tatler, Condé Nast Traveller, House & Garden and The World of Interiors.

Additionally, as a member of the company’s European commercial leadership team, Kingori will be responsible for uniting commercial functions across U.K. brands, leading client relationships across the business, and providing support for the commercial leads.

Based in London, Kingori will report to Marco Ricci, Condé Nast’s newly appointed vice president commercial, Europe. Ricci oversees commercial management across Europe, including the U.K.

Condé said that Kingori will continue to lead the British Vogue business “in close collaboration with editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, and act as an adviser, supporting Vogue across Europe.”

Pam Drucker Mann, global chief revenue officer, president, U.S. revenue, said that Kingori “has been instrumental in driving the commercial success of British Vogue. Her ability to innovate on behalf of our clients will be critical as we continue to drive digital success across our broader U.K. portfolio.”

Natalia Gamero del Castillo, managing director, Europe, said Kingori “has consistently found innovative ways of generating new revenue and strengthening flagship client relationships.”

Prior to her appointment at British Vogue in 2017, Kingori was British GQ’s publishing director and was behind the title’s successful digital business drive. Prior to joining Condé, she worked at London’s Evening Standard and Esquire in Britain.

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Vanessa Kingori Takes On Two New

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad