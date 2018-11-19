MILAN — “The idea is to set the ‘flight mode’ and abandon yourself to the stories,” said the outgoing editor in chief of Vanity Fair Italia Daniela Hamaui on Monday morning as she introduced the inaugural edition of the Vanity Fair Stories festival.

The event, held in Milan on Nov. 24 and 25 at the Anteo Palazzo del Cinema venue, is open and free to the public.

“It’s more and more important for us to strengthen the bond with our readers and our community,” said Francesca Airoldi, Condé Nast Italia’s general director sales and marketing. The executive underscored that the title’s fan base has reached 2.7 million people across the magazine’s printed edition, its web site and social media outlets.

“Vanity Fair [Italia] has been out there for 15 years recounting stories, crossing stories each week [with the aim] to highlight the world’s complexity, as well as trying to simplify it,” Hamaui added, noting that the aim of the festival is to enable readers to enjoy stories without the journalistic filter. To this end, the name of the event was borrowed by the popular Instagram Stories format.

A series of talks and workshops hosted by Italian and international personalities from the fashion, music, entertainment, TV and movie industries will liven up the two-day event. Italian model Mariacarla Boscono, American writer Peter Cameron, rapper Fedez, married to Italian digital entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, acclaimed artist Francesco Vezzoli, “Call Me by Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino, as well as Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino are among the figures giving speeches and offering an insight on their professional careers and personal lives.

The Vanity Fair Stories event will also feature the screenings of international movies including “A Very English Scandal” starring Hugh Grant, the 2017 documentary by Oliver McGarvey “Romantic Road,” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma,” which won the Golden Lion at the 2018 Venice International Film Festival.

On the first night, Vanity Fair Italia will also bestow “The Awards” on the leading figures of the fashion, movie, music and television industries. Sorrentino was revealed on Monday as the recipient of the movie award. The event will be live streamed on Vanity Fair Italia’s web site and Facebook page.

Closing the event on Sunday night, an acoustic music session will see a group of Italian singers performing on stage.

As reported earlier this month, Vanity Fair Italia named fashion critic Simone Marchetti as its new editor in chief. Marchetti will take on the post in December, replacing Hamaui.