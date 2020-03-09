MILAN — Condé Nast Italy is standing up for Milan and Lombardy, the Italian region most affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The publishing company decided to dedicate this week’s issue of weekly magazine Vanity Fair to Milan, by asking 64 personalities in the worlds of fashion, art, djnuaja2a2hhm j4sesurem jsmesign, business, entertainment, culture and public institutions, as well as citizens who are distinguishing themselves during the health crisis with their work and dedication, including a nurse and a food delivery rider, to talk about their relationship with the city and how they are facing this moment of hardship.

“The main task of a weekly magazine is to offer a point of view on the contemporary world and Vanity Fair with all its editions has always pursued this goal,” said Vanity Fair Italy editor-in-chief Simone Marchetti. “With this issue, in this particularly difficult time for Milan, Lombardy, but also the whole country, we wanted to reflect on the most authentic spirit of Milan, rooted in discipline, rational thinking, rigor and sense of community, all values which are key to fight and overcome this crisis.”

“Milan taught me to be serious and to understand the relevance of making ethical choices. The sense of responsibility to the promotion of change and the absolute importance of creating a fertile ground for the future are not only my personal passions, they represent the most authentic spirit of this city,” said Miuccia Prada in an interview, where she talked about the life of her parents in Milan during World War II.

“I chose Milan, not only as a city to live in, but also as a lifestyle, for its energy, the strength of starting again every morning knowing that possible solutions come up when working. This spirit has always enabled Milan to face the hard times and the tragedies that history presented to the city,” said Giorgio Armani, who wrote an emotional love letter to Milan. “As it did after World War II, when with its vitality and talent, which is both practical and intellectual, it managed to meet the needs of a country which was going through a major change, Milan will succeed at doing the same again. It will be able to read the signs of time and it will probably understand that sometimes slowing down is only a demonstration of strength.”

Among the personalities from the fashion industry that took part in the Vanity Fair #I’mMilan project are also Tod’s chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle, Yoox Net-a-porter chairman and ceo Federico Marchetti and Gucci president and ceo Marco Bizzarri, who praised both the city’s scientific and medical world, as well as the institutions.

“Researchers, doctors and nurses are working non-stop, giving us an example to follow, and the same happened with the institutions, which are doing so much for Milan these days,” Bizzarri said. “It’s time to listen to the experts, I believe we will do great and this experience will make us stronger, and more united.”

Demonstrating its support to Milan and Lombardy’s citizens, Condé Nast Italy decided to distribute the upcoming Vanity Fair’s issue for free.

“Fedele Usai [Condé Nast chief executive officer] took this significant decision to show people in the Italian region most dramatically hit by the virus that our company is at the forefront in such a difficult moment,” Marchetti said.

In addition, all the users registered at vanityfair.it will receive a code to download the PDF of the issue, hitting newsstands on Wednesday, for free.