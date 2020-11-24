Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones has just revealed some new hires. First up, Miriam Elder is joining The Hive, Vanity Fair’s media, business and technology vertical, where she’ll oversee coverage online, as well as edit features for the magazine.

Elder was most recently a senior politics reporter at BuzzFeed News and launched BuzzFeed News’ World desk in July 2013. Previously, she was the Moscow bureau chief for The Guardian and also worked at The Moscow Times, something she has in common with Jones, who began her career there as an editor.

“It’s an incredible team and an incredible moment to shape coverage of our brave new world,” Elder tweeted of her new role.

John Homans, the editor of The Hive since 2019, died in July, age 62. He joined Vanity Fair in 2017, after two decades at New York Magazine and a stint at Bloomberg. In a Vanity Fair piece where writers paid tribute to Homans, Jon Kelly, former editor of The Hive, wrote: “John Homans was an editor’s editor. He was a scholar of the craft, an inscrutable talent whose allergy to sanctimony and unoriginality made everyone sharper.”

Elsewhere, Cassie da Costa has been tapped as a staff writer covering movies, TV and the intersection of culture and identity, while Kia D. Goosby joined Vanity Fair this week as market editor, focusing on women’s ready-to-wear.

Da Costa was previously a writer at The Daily Beast, penning profiles, reviews, and news stories on subjects ranging from Beyoncé to Hollywood’s labor practices. She was also an assistant editor and video producer at The New Yorker.

Goosby joins from Hearst Fashion Group, where she was a fashion editor for Cosmopolitan and Women’s Health. Before that, she was at Elle for four-and-a-half years, starting out as a fashion closet intern and working her way up to associate market editor.

In her new role, she will work closely with Nicole Chapoteau, who was promoted to fashion director in August, taking the helm from Samira Nasr, who departed to take on the editor in chief role at Harper’s Bazaar. Chapoteau’s promotion was revealed amid another round of hires, which included Jessica Pressler joining as a special correspondent and a raft of new contributing editors.

