Veronica Beard Kicks Off ‘Make It Happen’ Initiative

Veronica Beard launched its “Make It Happen” series today. The company has enlisted abut 40 women for the project, which will be ongoing through yearend and beyond and will be highlight four women per week.

The idea is to celebrate multifaceted, talented women who live by the motto “make it happen,” across all fields and industry.

The concept is embodied by the company’s founders, Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, sisters-in-law and mothers with eight kids between them, who pivoted their careers to launch their passion and created the Veronica Beard brand more than 10 years ago. Their goal is to support other women in they way they have been supported through the years.

The first four women kicking it off are Danielle Collins, current U.S. Open tennis player and endometriosis advocate; Aya Kanai, former editor in chief and current head of partnerships at Pinterest; Dr. Deepika Chopra, the “optimism doctor” who blends traditional science and holistic practice, and Valeria Lipovetsky, influencer and founder of e-commerce platform, Verie. Cassie Robinson photographed Chopra; Willy Lukaitis shot Collins, and Kanai and Lipovetsy are both self-photographed.

Images from the “Make It Happen” campaign featuring clockwise, from top left, Aya Kanai, Valeria Lipovetsky, Danielle Collins and Dr. Deepika Chopra. courtesy shot.

Beard plans to spotlight women across varied industries, including beauty, health and wellness, entertainment, food, activism, and show what a day in their life looks like.

The campaign will appear on Beard’s social channels, in e-mail communication and on its blog, VB Edit.

Veronica Swanson Beard, cofounder and codesigner said, “#MakeItHappen is about celebrating the women who inspire us, the doers and makers, movers and shakers. The women who get up and get it done, live life to the fullest and crave wonder and grace. Who chase after their dreams, give back and make a difference. And who do it all again the next day.”

Veronica Miele Beard, cofounder and codesigner added, “With this project, we’re stitching together an incredible quilt of women who inspire our brand, from our favorite entrepreneurs, artists, podcasters and products to a pro tennis player and a Nobel Peace Prize nominee. We want others to discover their rituals and routines, how these powerhouse women vanish their fears, rewrite the rules and make it happen.”

In addition to featuring these women across their channels, Beard will also host these movers and shakers in an intimate series of dinners and events, hosted by both designers and starting next month, in cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Palm Beach, Fla.

