Friday's Digital Daily: October 1, 2021

Versace, Fendi Swap Gives Boost to Media Impact Value at Milan Fashion Week

According to Launchmetrics, Versace and Fendi led the pack of Milan brands, with the former brand generating alone $24 million in media impact value.

Backstage at Versace & Fendi RTW
Backstage at Versace & Fendi RTW Spring 2022 Vanni Bassetti/WWD

Versace catapulted the total media impact value of Milan Fashion Week into overdrive, although the top social media post is linked to Prada.

Versace – which staged two fashion shows during Milan Fashion Week, including the “Fendace” creative swap between Donatella Versace and Fendi’s Kim Jones – is responsible for a large portion of the total media impact value, which amounted to $129 million.

According to Launchmetrics, which crunched the numbers, it consisted of $101 million in social media and $28 million in online media.

MIV measures the impact of relevant media placements on all channels (online, social, print), inclusive of paid, owned and earned mediums. Instagram social media is based on business and creator account monitoring only. Data was monitored between Sept. 18 and Sept. 28 for online and social.

With more than 6,000 Versace-related posts, the brand generated $24 million in media impact value and the brand’s Instagram post showing Naomi Campbell walking the “Fendace” runway clad in a metal mesh pink frock with allover Fendi logos was alone responsible for $432,000 in MIV.

The second most valuable brand, according to Launchmetrics, was Fendi, followed by Prada with its double runway experience held concurrently in Milan and Shanghai. In fact, the top celebrity post was a Prada-paid sponsorship by South Korean actor Song Kang, who invited the audience to tune in for the show. It generated $1.25 million in MIV with just one personal post and nine media mentions.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 24: Shira Haas attends the Prada Show during Milan Fashion Spring/Summer 2022 on September 24, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada)
MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 24: Shira Haas attends the Prada Show during Milan Fashion Spring/Summer 2022 on September 24, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada) Getty Images for Prada

The top influencer was Gigi Hadid, who generated $6 million in MIV with just one personal post amplified by over 3,000 media mentions.

Boss, which mounted a baseball-themed extravaganza to mark the launch of the second drop of the brand’s collaboration with Russell Athletic, ranked fourth, followed by Etro. Considering the owned media posts only, the top five brands included Elisabetta Franchi, which outperformed both Etro and Boss, scoring the fourth position.

