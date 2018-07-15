QUITE A CROWD: Versace’s latest ad campaign needs a panoramic lens.

For fall, Donatella Versace has cast 54 models to emphasize the importance of inclusivity. Photographed by Steven Meisel, this is “the longest-ever advertising image,” said Versace, as it shows all the models posing side-by-side.

“My team doesn’t just extend to my work team,” explained the designer. “The Versace Clans are made of all members of the Versace family — from customers to models, fans, photographers, stylists, friends, artists and all who believe that staying relevant means moving forward and making your voice heard — all who believe that fashion is not a way to just say ‘look at me’ but rather ‘look at me, I have something to say.’”

The group includes Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Adut Akech, Lexi Boling, Dylan Fender, Julia Nobis, Imaan Hammam and Adela Stenberg, to name a few, blending experienced models and new talents as they pose forming the Versace logo.