Very Good Light Gets a New Editorial Director

Journalist David Yi started Very Good Light, a site dedicated to redefining masculinity from a beauty lens, in 2016 and a few years later launched men’s skin care line Good Light.

Now increasingly focused on the beauty business, Yi has tapped Or Gotham as Very Good Light’s new editorial director, starting Jan. 31. Most recently he was editorial director at LoveSeen, Jenna Lyons’ line of faux lashes. Prior to that, he spent eight years at Warby Parker as a copywriter, illustrator and adviser and has also written for the likes of Into the Gloss.

“I wanted to find someone who was just as passionate or even more passionate about the beauty industry and someone who also could bring a fresh voice and Or’s writing is just so fresh and it’s so witty and very inviting,” said Yi, adding he’s “super excited about new chapter of Very Good Light.”

On his vision for Very Good Light, Gotham added: “Beauty writing should be an extension of beauty itself — effusive, spirited, and always a pleasure to read. It should not feel like you’re reading about cryptocurrency. When you read about something as political as beauty, you’re reading about something that matters very profoundly, cosplaying as something light. I want Very Good Light to be a place that you check every morning (during coffee and before Wordle) because you know we’re using our platform for good.”

As for the skin care line, it currently has four vegan, cruelty-free products manufactured in South Korea, and is sold at Soko Glam, Nordstrom and Cult Beauty. It will expand into more retailers later this year and Yi is gearing up to introduce two new stock keeping units in the first half of the year, as well as launch in Asia in the near future.

