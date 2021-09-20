Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: September 17, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Anya Taylor-Joy Dazzles at 2021 Emmy Awards

Accessories

Footwear Executive George Malkemus Remembered as ‘Bright Light’

Fashion

Knwls RTW Spring 2022

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob Shuter Releases Self-help Book

His book "The 4 Word Answer" goes on sales Tuesday.

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob
Rob Shuter Courtesy

He may have made a successful second career as a gossip columnist, but Rob Shuter didn’t want to spill the salacious secrets of his time working as a publicist for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, Diddy, Alicia Keys and Jon Bon Jovi, turning down offers to pen a tell-all book on his former clients four times. Then came a pitch from Simon & Schuster imprint Post Hill Press to write a self-help book based on his experiences working with celebrities.

“I just didn’t want to tell all of their gossip. I was paid for years to be their publicist and it felt a little bit of a betrayal, so I didn’t do it. But this publisher didn’t care about the gossip,” Shuter told WWD ahead of the launch of his book “The 4 Word Answer” on Tuesday. “The book is about making you star in your own life.”

Related Galleries

Based on social media posts, emails and conversations, Shuter described the book as a self-help guide for readers to learn to become “totally comfortable in their own skin and find the success and happiness they desire.”

Among some of the life-coping skills he learned from celebrities is being kind to yourself. “They had this way of talking to themselves and treating themselves that we just never learned,” he continued. “Jennifer Lopez doesn’t beat herself up, she doesn’t call herself names, she doesn’t have that nasty little voice in her ear telling her she couldn’t, she shouldn’t. She’s managed to turn down the volume on all those doubts.”

While this isn’t a tell-all book, some memories from his time as a publicist are included and although Shuter insists that they’re all loving stories, he’s received a few nervous emails nevertheless.

“I’ve had a few emails already that they’re wildly cautious, but also I’m not really a mean guy and it’s not in my DNA so I think they’ll be really flattered by this book because it shows what they have and what skills they have that make them extraordinary,” added Shuter, who hosts the “Naughty but Nice” podcast on iHeartRadio. “Might they be upset that I’m pulling the curtain back on celebrity a little bit? Maybe. But I think this is a love letter explanation of why they are superstars.”

 

FOR MORE, SEE:

TikTok Fashion Publication Rag Report’s Plan to Become Gen Z’s Vogue

Media People: Alastair McKimm, Editor in Chief, i-D

Media Companies’ Office Return Plans

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Veteran PR and Gossip Columnist Rob

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad