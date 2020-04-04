Victor Skrebneski, the fashion photographer best known for his dramatic black and white celebrity and advertising photography, most notably “The Estee Lauder Woman,” died Saturday at his Chicago home. He was 90 years old.

The cause of death was cancer, according to Cook County records.

Throughout his 70-year-career, Skrebneski photographed such celebrities as David Bowie, Cindy Crawford, Oprah Winfrey, Audrey Hepburn, David Bowie, Dennis Hopper, Andy Warhol, Kathleen Turner, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

Born in 1929 in Chicago, Skrebneski attended the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and the Illinois Institute of Technology. He set up his own studios in Chicago in 1952. One of his first assignments was to shoot for Marshall Field’s Department Store. He got his first big break in 1962 as the exclusive photographer for Estee Lauder’s ad campaign. The world-renowned campaign launched a 15-year collaboration with model and friend, Karen Graham.

Crawford met Skrebneski when she was 17 years old and was just starting out as a model.

“Working with Victor was one of the great privileges of my modeling carer,” said Crawford. “He was my first mentor and taught me so much about the art of modeling and photography. Those years I spent on his set under the beautiful lighting being directed by a true artist, prepared me for the my life in fashion, but also, his elegance and sophistication shaped by definition of a true gentleman. He will be missed.”

His closest lifelong friend, Steven Rybka, said, “Artist, Skrebneski was one of the greatest photographers, and Victor will always be my greatest friend.”

Last December, the Fashion Group International Chicago featured Skrebneski as the guest of honor at the Ritz-Carlton. In a question and answer session conducted by former Saks Fifth Avenue fashion director Nena Ivon, Skrebneski charmed the audience with stories and highlights from his career, starting with his black turtlenecks sweater series, showing iconic celebrities such as Liza Minnelli, Truman Capote, and Orson Welles wearing the same black turtleneck.

“I bring that black turtleneck everywhere I go and everybody wanted to be photographed in the black turtleneck _ they wanted the one that Orson Welles wore,” said Skrebneski, at the time.

At a time when the world is obsessed with capturing perfect photos for Instagram, Skrebneski told the Fashion Group that he lets his camera tell the story.

“I like accidents in photographs – most kids don’t understand that,”he said. “When something happens that you don’t expect and it comes out the way I think it should, I love it. Most of my work is blurry and out of focus. That’s the way I grew up. No one told me when I was seven years old that I shouldn’t shake the camera. That was the beginning and I liked the way it looked and I didn’t know there was any other way to look,” said Skrebneski, in a WWD story.

During the event, he noted that every photograph has a story, and revealed that Bowie preferred being photographed nude. “Every picture I photographed him in, he’s naked, ” said Skrebneski. “He absolutely loved being naked. He told me he didn’t know what he looked like. When he goes to everybody else’s photography studio, they dress him, they make him up, they do his hair and that’s not him, so he wanted to see how he was. I think I introduced Iman to him and did their wedding picture and they’re naked. It’s beautiful and one of my favorites.”

Skrebneski relayed a story at the event about working on a fashion shoot for Italian Vogue in Hollywood.

“They said do anything you want, just do it and send the pictures in. So I found a young model there, I think Paula Barbieri, a beautiful, beautiful girl. I don’t think the agency knew that they had her. I booked her and she came to the place we were photographing,” he said. “The Hollywood sign is in the background and then you see the Hills and she’s naked, outside, standing right off the road, she’s holding a black hat and she’s in pink shoes. That’s my idea of fashion. It’s 9:15 in the morning, when I was shooting, that’s when everyone goes to work. Cars were just backed up, but no one honks a horn, opens a window, yells or whistles. Nothing. She just stood there like if nothing was happening. Which is the way all models should be.”

Skrebneski also said that day there were only three people that he didn’t get to photograph.

“Coco Chanel, I never got to photograph her. I met her quickly one day at her fashion show. She was sitting on her stairs and I kept watching her and not the clothes. I kept watching her and watching her. The staircase, the mirrors,” Skrebneski recalled that day at Chanel’s atelier in Paris. Then, “Katharine Hepburn and Lauren Bacall — gorgeous.”

At the age of 90, Skrebneski published his 18th book, “Skrebneski: Documented” which surveyed his work from 1948 to 2018. He had other books planned, including “More Skrebneski,” a design-oriented book, slated for this year, and an untitled fashion book, which was targeted for late 2021. Decisions will be made about the books at a later date.

Skrebneski’s iconic black and white poster images shot for the Chicago International Film Festival often featured nude models and have become treasured collectibles over the years.

In 2002, Skrebneski returned to Marshall Field’s to shoot their 150th anniversary campaign called “The View from State Street,” that featured cutting edge fashion juxtaposed against Field’s traditions such as the 28 Shop and Frango Mints.

In an event on Madison Avenue called “Where Fashion Meets Art,” in 2003, the works of Skrebneski were on display at Ralph Lauren’s Rhinelander Mansion. Skrebneski has also shot Ralph Lauren Purple Label ads.

“We have a mutual admiration for each other,” said Lauren, at the time. “He likes my clothes, and I like his photographs.”

In 1989, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago featured an exhibit of Skrebneski’s work. A 50-year retrospective of his work was organized by The Museum of Contemporary Photography in 1999.

A private memorial will be planned at a later date.