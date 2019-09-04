Vince has revealed its fall global ad campaign, along with its first print magazine called Circle. The fall campaign spotlights the California creative community, bringing together like-minded individuals with deep connections to the region. The campaign was shot by Max Fargo and directed by Gillian Garcia.

The campaign features actors, artists, photographers and filmmakers, shot against a backdrop of varied landscapes and architecture of Southern California.

The cast includes Jordan Wolfson, an artist whose work, “Colored Sculpture,” was presented at the Tanks at Tate Modern in London; Chai Vasarhelyi, an Oscar-winning film director who codirected the documentary, “Free Solo”; Clara Cullen, a director currently directing a feature film called “Manuela”; Jill Mulleady, an artist whose work is on display at the Venice Biennale through October 2019; Anna Cordell, an actor and screenwriter based in Los Angeles who recently released a short film called “Min Min,” which she cowrote and starred in; Jalan and Jibril Durimel, twin brother photography duo; Freda James, a musician based in L.A.; Carmen D’Apollonio, a ceramic artist based in L.A., and Vincent Pocsik, a furniture designer and sculptor based in L.A.

“Los Angeles is a city built on people making and building things, so it made sense to partner with California-based creatives continuing in that tradition,” said creative director Caroline Belhumeur.

The company’s first print magazine, Circle, is edited by Christopher Bollen. It explores the boundaries of creative identity through conversations, photography and editorials. It will be available exclusively at Vince retail store locations this fall.

In addition to traditional imagery, the campaign will feature a series of 30- and 60-second short films directed by Garcia. The films highlight a moment in the life of each cast member, whether working in their studio, cruising around L.A. or enjoying the California sunshine.