MILAN — While the 2020 Met Gala has gone virtual — and the in-real-life event is postponed indefinitely — the first Monday in May still generated a lot of buzz online.

According to DMR Group, which focuses on monitoring, tracking and analyzing data, communication activities and public relations strategies for leading brands worldwide, in the period from April 22 to May 5, the event amassed 22.79 million euros in earned media value across 100,000 websites and 25,000 social media accounts.

Social networks played a key role, accounting for 88 percent of the value, or 19.99 million euros, and 65 percent of the number of posts connected with the event.

This year’s edition was set to be held around the “About Time: Fashion and Duration” theme as the Metropolitan Museum of Art is celebrating its 150-year anniversary. Although the event was postponed due to the pandemic and the exhibit’s opening is now scheduled for Oct. 29, the gala still went forward in a new way with “A Moment With the Met,” a YouTube livestream hosted by Vogue Magazine offering a preview of the show plus a look back to some of the most memorable Met Gala red carpet moments of all time.

The livestream also included a performance by Florence and the Machine and a DJ set by Off-White and Louis Vuitton men’s designer Virgil Abloh.

Overall Instagram was the most involved platform in celebrating the event, generating 92 percent of the social media-related earned media value of 19.99 million euros, followed by Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Although stars were unable to attend the real-life event this May, they celebrated the first Monday in May by posting throwbacks from past galas. Out of the 1,963 social media contents DMR Group has tracked, 19 percent were posted by celebrities and influencers, generating the highest earned media value, such as 10.11 million euros or 51 percent of the total, thanks to high engagement and reach rates, confirming the power of social media personalities in driving buzz.

In particular, Colombian reggaeton star Maluma topped the chart of the top 10 celebrities and influencers posts by earned media value with a picture of himself on the 2019 Met Gala’s pink carpet clad in a heavily embellished Moschino tailcoat.

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch on the steps of the Met outfitted by Jean Paul Gaultier in a see-through aquamarine blue gown ranked second, followed by YouTube personality Liza Koshy, who attended the 2018 “Heavenly Bodies” opening event in a show-stopping lace mini dress. Other social media personalities in the top 10 list include Jennifer Lopez, Kris Jenner, Chiara Ferragni and Ciara, among others.

As reported, to further promote the digital format of the 2019 event, Vogue teamed with “Pose” actor Billy Porter to create the #MetGalaChallenge to celebrate what would have been the 2020 Met Gala. The challenge asked individuals to re-create their favorite Met Gala red-carpet look at home and post the photos on Instagram with the hashtag.

Meanwhile, social network posts from traditional media accounts amounted to 70 percent of the total, generating 29 percent of the earned media value, while brand’s posts accounted for 16 percent of the value.

