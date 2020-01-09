V Magazine is making the most out of its 20th anniversary celebrations, which began in August, launching a limited edition of 1,000 2020 calendars in partnership with Guess. The calendar, photographed by Zoey Grossman and featuring the likes of Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Lily Aldridge, Carolyn Murphy and Meghan Roche, can be bought as a stand-alone for $20.20 or with the new issue.

“For me, a calendar for 2020 to celebrate this 20th anniversary had to have an all-star lineup,” said Stephen Gan, who cofounded the fashion-focused glossy in 1999, of the calendar’s 12 model stars.

“I felt like this is about today’s supermodels. I think we and the fashion world spend a lot of time dreaming of yesterday’s supermodels and here’s a wonderful stellar lineup of today’s supermodels, according to V,” he added.

This is not V’s first foray into calendars, having done several over the years, but not always as stand-alone products. The 2020 one came about after Guess approached V with the offer of working on a special project.

“It’s a moment in magazine history where a lot of creative dreams and creative collaborations take flight with sponsorship and this is one of those situations everyone walks off happy,” Gan said, summing up magazines’ increasing reliance on brand partnerships.

As for whether V will follow in other magazines’ footsteps with a plethora of clothing merchandise, Gan, who serves as creative director of V, its offshoot VMan and separately Elle magazine, said it’s not there yet. “It would be nice to get there one day and have a V superstore for all our collectibles, but we’re not there yet.”