Vogue has named Juan Costa Paz new global creative director, taking over some of the responsibilities of Anna Wintour’s longtime right hand Raúl Martinez, who departed in December.

In his new role, Costa Paz will oversee the creative direction for the brand in the U.S. and the U.K. and “help guide Vogue’s approach to content in all formats,” according to statement from Vogue publisher Condé Nast.

It’s understood that Costa Paz’s appointment can be viewed as a partial replacement for Martinez since the latter worked mainly in the U.S. and across a number of American titles — not just Vogue.

Martinez exited the company last year to join struggling lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret as its new head creative director. Since 2015, he had been head creative director at Condé Nast, but had worked with Wintour on-and-off since the late 1980s.

As for Costa Paz, he joins from the Convoy Agency in Paris, the creative agency he cofounded in 2013. Since its inception, it has developed and produced content for clients ranging from Nike, Miu Miu, Gucci, Off-White, Balmain and Louis Vuitton to Farfetch and Google. Prior to Convoy, Costa Paz served as the digital director for Kenzo and started his career as a creative executive at Costa Films, developing and acquiring film projects for distribution.

“Juan’s approach to storytelling across platforms, his optimism and humor, and his strong belief in collaboration make him a natural fit for this role,” said Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast.

Costa Paz added: “I hope to leverage my background in storytelling to underscore Vogue’s values — inclusivity, creativity, independence — across markets, and to bring audiences closer together.”

Since the publisher has been consolidating its U.S. and international operations for some time, it has been creating more “global roles” and also looking to streamline its editions in a bid to save costs amid the global pandemic that has hit the media industry hard.

Among the recent changes, Wintour was promoted to chief content officer and will also serve as global editorial director of Vogue, while continuing to oversee Vogue U.S. Edward Enninful, the widely celebrated top editor at British Vogue who is said to be an eventual successor to Wintour, was elevated to European editorial director of Vogue for the markets owned and operated by Condé Nast, including the U.K., France, Italy, Germany and Spain.

Both moves helped to explain why there had been a mass exodus of European executives and editors in the weeks prior to the announcement, including Vogue Germany and Spain editor in chiefs Christiane Arp and Eugenia de la Torriente, respectively; Condé Nast Italia’s chief executive officer Fedele Usai, and Condé Nast Italia’s editorial director Luca Dini.

