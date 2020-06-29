That didn’t last long. Stuart Emmrich is stepping down from the editor role at Vogue.com after less than a year.

WWD understands that Emmrich, who will leave the role at the end of the summer, is considering spending a few months in Australia or New Zealand to work on a book — a decision dependent on travel restrictions, of course. He’ll also continue to write for Vogue.com after he leaves his job, with planned pieces around the election.

As for his successor, Vogue is expected to make an announcement within a few weeks.

In a statement, Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour said: “I’d like to thank Stuart for the editorial leadership he has brought to Vogue.com; we have all enjoyed working with him. This moment is one of self-reflection for so many, and I fully respect and support his decision to pursue a different path.”

Emmrich was handpicked by Wintour late last year to lead Vogue.com, partially taking over the responsibilities of Sally Singer, who at the same time stepped down as creative digital director to pursue other opportunities.

He came from The Los Angeles Times, where he was assistant managing editor for just under a year, overseeing lifestyle coverage until October. Before he sampled California living, he spent 16 years at The New York Times, seven of those as Styles editor, becoming an editor at large in 2017.

The rapid departure of Emmrich comes at a trying time for Condé Nast. To make up for a coronavirus-related loss in advertising, it recently laid off 100 staffers and furloughed another 100. At the beginning of May, it also cut salaries of those making more than $100,000 by between 10 and 20 percent across all markets. The reductions will be in place for five months.

And more recently, the publisher has made headlines for its poor record on diversity and inclusion, especially at Bon Appétit, leading to the resignation of two staffers, including editor in chief Adam Rapoport. Vogue has also been put under the spotlight, which led to rumors that Wintour could be on her way out, although these were quashed by Condé chief executive officer Roger Lynch.

For more, see:

Stuart Emmrich In, Sally Singer Out at Vogue.com

Mark Guiducci Leaves Garage, Returns to Alma Mater Vogue

Vogue Says Sorry to Jessica Simpson for Sally Singer’s Comments