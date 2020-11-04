MILAN — “It’s not easy to talk about beauty in such a challenging global context, but excuse me the cliché as I still believe if there’s one thing that can save us, that’s beauty indeed,” said Vogue Italia‘s editor in chief Emanuele Farneti during a digital press conference on Wednesday morning, when Italy woke up to new restrictions attempting to restrain the pandemic and the U.S. presidential election’s uncertain results.

In particular, Farneti introduced the new initiatives the glossy magazine implemented to heighten its focus on beauty and the cosmetics industry, encompassing its print edition, web site and social media accounts.

For the first time in its history, Vogue Italia dedicated an entire issue to beauty, which hit newsstands on Wednesday. “Our November issue has more than 50 pages of editorial content dedicated to this industry, which has gotten, is getting and will get increasingly important. In times like these, self-care is key, plus this industry has proven to be an incubator for very relevant ideas and trends…so we wanted to start a journey that will be central in our editorial schedule in 2021. Today we’re just planting the seeds,” said Farneti.

He identified diversity, inclusivity and sustainability as the pillars around which the editorial content will be developed.

The November issue — which will feature the work of the likes of David Sims, Guido Palau, Tom Pecheux and Peter Philips and stories on Korean trends, waterless cosmetics and the role beauty can play in politics — will also be flanked by the launch of the Vogue Italia Digital Beauty Week.

Running Nov. 7 to 14, the initiative intends to offer video content, tutorials, live interviews and webinars on Vogue Italia’s web site and social media accounts. Guests will include Huda Kattan; Gucci’s global makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver; celebrity hairstylist Daniel Moon; models Irina Shayk, Miranda Kerr and Salem Mitchell; nonbinary actor Lachlan Watson and singer Skin; visual artist Alexandra Grant, and paralympian athlete Veronica Yoko Plebani, among others.

In addition, 15 digital artists developed artwork about hybrid beauty, AR and video game aesthetics that will be showcased during the digital event.

In partnership with the Vogue Talents fashion scouting program, four emerging designers will discuss their idea of beauty during a webinar. Through the PhotoVogue digital platform, the publication also launched the “Make up Dream up” call to action encouraging photographers to submit their work investigating beauty as a way of authentic self-expression rather than representation of accepted, standard codes. The contest will culminate in an exhibition while a selection of work will be featured in the magazine’s print edition.

To further mark the inaugural edition of Digital Beauty Week, Vogue Italia will debut a dedicated TikTok channel via beauty content developed by local TikTok stars.

Farneti also revealed that next year a Vogue Italia Beauty Club will be launched to further foster the creation of a beauty community and offer targeted content to those readers.