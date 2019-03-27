MILAN — Vogue Italia and its creative director Giovanni Bianco have mutually decided to part ways following the June 2019 issue. The name of a successor has not been disclosed.

According to a statement released by Condé Nast Italia on Wednesday, Bianco will focus on the expansion of his creative agency GB65-related projects after having collaborated with the glossy magazine on 24 issues.

“Condé Nast Italia would like to express its thanks to Giovanni and his team for the extraordinary effort and achievements of these past two years and wishes them luck in their new challenges,” reads the statement. “The upcoming final two issues of our collaboration promise to be especially outstanding and an exciting finale of our work together.”

As reported, Bianco was appointed by Vogue Italia’s editor in chief Emanuele Farneti in 2017 to curate the graphic redesign of the magazine and oversee the execution of fashion editorials after the loss of the publication’s former editor in chief Franca Sozzani.

A Brazilian-Italian, Bianco founded his GB65 creative agency in 2001 in New York with the goal to develop unique communications and marketing projects in the luxury, fashion and entertainment businesses. During his career, Bianco served as art director for the advertising campaigns of a range of international labels, including Miu Miu, Versace, Givenchy, Marni, Dsquared2 and Ermenegildo Zegna, among others.

Additionally, he has been collaborating with Madonna since 2004 by designing her album covers and guiding the creative direction of some of her tours.

Also encouraged by this partnership, the singer landed on the cover of Vogue Italia’s August 2018 issue. For the occasion, Madonna was photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and interviewed by Xerxes Cook about her life in Lisbon, her children, her passion for music and horses, as well as the projects for her charity Raising Malawi. Flanking the interview, stories and anecdotes on Madonna shared by the likes of Alessandro Michele, Donatella Versace, Riccardo Tisci, Kate Moss, Stella McCartney, her go-to stylist Arianne Phillips, Jean Paul Gaultier and Cristiano Ronaldo were also featured in the issue.