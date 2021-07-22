ARRIVEDERCI: Emanuele Farneti, who joined the Italian edition of Vogue as editor in chief in January 2017, is stepping down from his role.

The Milanese editor made the announcement through a post that he published on his personal Instagram account on Thursday afternoon.

“Vogue is entering a new chapter: it is going global. And because the beginning of any new chapter must coincide with the end of the last, I have decided to step down as EIC of Vogue Italia when our September issue is complete,” wrote Farneti. “It has been an honour to continue the tradition of innovation, boundary-breaking and image-making crafted through a uniquely Italian perspective that was established by my great predecessor, Franca.”

Farneti, who succeeded Franca Sozzani at the helm of Italy’s most influential fashion magazine, is a Condé Nast veteran. After starting his career in the TV business, in 1999 he joined the publishing company as part of the team that launched the Italian version of men’s title GQ. After serving at other Italian publications, he returned to Condé Nast in 2014 as editor in chief of interior design magazine AD. In December 2015, he was named editor in chief of GQ and then of Vogue Italy in 2017.

In his post, Farneti, who was also editor in chief of L’Uomo Vogue and AD Italia, didn’t reveal his next career step. “There will be a time to tell you about my next adventure,” he wrote. “Today is for farewells and thank yous. I owe my sincere gratitude to those who gave me the opportunity to edit this magazine. To all my travel companions: I am sure you will keep up the spirit of Vogue Italia even in a different context.”

Farneti’s departure doesn’t arrive unexpectedly. Rumors are actually circulating in the industry about the future of the Italian publication, especially following the recent shake-ups at Condé Nast across Europe.

This year, several high-profile figures left or are said to be leaving the publishing house, including Dylan Jones, editor in chief of British GQ; editors in chief Emmanuelle Alt of Vogue Paris, and Olivier Lalanne, of the French edition of GQ and Joseph Ghosn, editorial director of Vanity Fair France. At the end of 2020, Vogue Germany editor Christiane Arp and Vogue Spain editor Eugenia de la Torriente also left their roles, as well as Condé Nast Italy chief executive officer Fedele Usai, who has been recently tapped by Dolce & Gabbana to lead its marketing and communication activities.

