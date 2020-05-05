Vogue has apologized for former staffer Sally Singer’s comments about Jessica Simpson after the singer slammed her on Instagram.

Singer, who stepped down as Vogue’s creative digital director last year, contributed to the fashion publication’s piece Monday titled “Only at the Met: An Oral History of the World’s Most Glamorous Gala” and she had a lot to say about Simpson’s breasts.

“One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet…at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,” Singer said, recalling the 2007 Met Gala when she was sat at the same table as Simpson. The gown was in fact by Roberto Cavalli.

“And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on’,” she continued.

Simpson was certainly not pleased with the comment, taking to Instagram to accuse Singer of body shaming.

“Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger,” she said next to an image of Jayne Mansfield and Sophia Loren. “But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much-anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.”

A Vogue representative said the publication was sorry that Simpson felt body-shamed by the anecdote. “That was never our intent, but we understand her reaction and we apologize for including it.”

The vogue.com article was meant to be a celebration of the Met Gala, which was held virtually Monday for the first time in 72 years.

This is not the first time Singer, who could not be reached for comment, has gotten into hot water for her comments. In 2016, she accused fashion bloggers who attended Milan Fashion Week of “heralding the death of style” for changing their outfits every hour.

