Condé Nast Entertainment has parted ways with the team behind a Vogue podcast, with conflicting views as to what happened.

The five-strong team was notified Thursday that their contract was coming to an end after producing the first season of “In Vogue: The 1990s,” which chronicles the collision of fashion and culture in the Nineties, after just one season.

Writer and audio producer Kinsey Clarke broke the news on Twitter, writing: “After a very successful and fruitful season where we worked well past our hours into the night, where we forged relationships with experts and guests and the editors and brought this s–t to life, Condé said ‘congratulations! you’re fired just in time for Christmas.'”

But a source close to Condé Nast denied that there were layoffs, telling WWD that CNE wrapped production for the season and some of the team will be brought back.

Clarke said that there was no end date on her original contract and that she was expecting to haver her winter break and then return to work on the next season.

Pam Drucker Mann, Condé Nast’s global chief revenue officer, first unveiled the podcast earlier this year during her pitch to advertisers at the annual NewsFronts events, highlighting podcasts as an area of growth for the company.

View Gallery Related Gallery Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2021

At the time, she said the podcast would be hosted by Wintour, but the host ended up being international editor at large Hamish Bowles and the first season was made up of 13 episodes.

The news comes just one day after the publishing company revealed Wintour, one of the highest paid executives at the company, had been promoted to chief content officer. She will also serve as global editorial director of Vogue, while continuing to oversee Vogue U.S., as the publisher looks to streamline its editions after merging U.S. and international operations two years ago and save costs amid the global pandemic that has hit the media industry hard.

It was quite a turnaround from just six months ago when there was heavy speculation that Wintour was about to exit the company amid allegations that she had fostered a negative workplace environment for staffers of color.

For more, see:

Condé Nast Promotes Anna Wintour to Chief Content Officer

Anna Wintour Not Leaving Vogue or Condé Nast, CEO Says

Christiane Arp Exits Vogue Germany After 17 Years