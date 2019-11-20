Anyone who comes across the mysterious Shop.vogue.com portal, which only states “opening soon,” may wonder whether it’s a revival of Style.com.

The answer from Vogue is a firm no.

It is, in fact, its first holiday gift e-commerce shop, which will be open for business at 9 a.m. on Thursday and could be viewed as a move to monetize the brand against a backdrop of falling advertising revenue in the publishing world.

Similar to its 125th anniversary shop, Vogue readers will be able to purchase the brand’s merch, some of which is a collaboration with a gaggle of designers, as well as some archival pieces.

“Gift guides are such an integral part of what we do here at Vogue editorial, and I think as editors it’s some of our favorite storytelling to do. So this year we looked at that and thought how can we bring it to life,” said Rickie De Sole, head of fashion initiatives at Vogue and co-director of Condé Nast’s Fashion Network, of how they came up with the idea.

Products at the online shop will include a Vogue x Shinola bike, a Vogue x Maisonette onesie, Vogue x Nusa Indah surfboards, Vogue wrapping paper, Vogue x Loulou Baker playing cards and Vogue coffee-table books, among other items.

There will also be a sustainable Public School line called Vogue x V-Tomorrow, which will include a long-sleeve top, a short-sleeve top, as well as a hoodie.

“This partnership with Vogue made perfect sense for us. Vogue was looking to support a designer focused on thoughtful, environmentally conscious products, and that mission was exactly why we created Version Tomorrow — to create a platform that enables partnering brands to develop sustainable merchandise,” said Public School’s Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne in a joint statement.

Willow Lindley, accessories director at Vogue, who has been working on the holiday gift shop since the summer, added: “We’ve worked with the Public School boys a lot. They’re fashion funders. It’s a partnership that just makes a lot of sense for both of our brands.”