LONDON — Condé Nast is chopping and changing its mastheads across Europe, with France the next country to witness a series of high-profile exits following that of Dylan Jones, editor in chief of British GQ.

Industry sources said three top editors are set to lose their jobs as part of a reorganization of Condé’s structure worldwide.

Editors in chief Emmanuelle Alt of Vogue Paris and Olivier Lalanne, of the French edition of GQ, are set to exit, as is Joseph Ghosn, editorial director of Vanity Fair France. WWD has reached out to Condé Nast for comment.

As reported last week, job losses are in the pipeline at Condé Nast U.K. as part of a broader strategy set by Roger Lynch, Condé Nast’s chief executive officer. He has been seeking to streamline the company overall and to integrate the U.S. and international businesses as part of an ongoing turnaround plan.

Alt has been with Vogue Paris for more than two decades, and began her career there working alongside her predecessor Carine Roitfeld. She was named editor in chief in 2011.

Lalanne joined GQ last summer, having previously worked with Roitfeld and Alt at Vogue Paris. He also spent part of his Condé career at the head of Vogue Hommes International.

For the February issue of the magazine, he put Simon Porte Jacquemus, Roschdy Zem and Ichon on three separate covers of the magazine. The issue was meant to set a new “design and focus for the publication.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Everything to Know About Fashion Designer Halston

Ghosn succeeded Anne Boulay as head of Vanity Fair in 2018. His title was editorial director.

The first high-profile exit in the U.K. is Dylan Jones, who has confirmed that the August 2021 issue of Britsh GQ will be his last. He said he had a “brilliant time” working for Condé for the past 22 years.

A Condé Nast U.K. spokesperson said last week that as the company continues “to bring together our European business and transform our global operations, we are entering into a collective consultation process to evolve some of our teams, roles and capabilities. We are fully committed to supporting employees during this time.”

As reported, some, but not all, editorial and commercial teams in the U.K. will be impacted by the planned cuts, including AD, GQ, Wired, Vogue and CN Traveller.

Condé’s overarching aim is to grow its titles’ audiences globally, and to build local stories into the globally distributed content. As part of that strategy it has centralized global control of each of its titles on one editor in either the U.S. or U.K., which resulted in a stream of longtime Condé editors in chiefs in several European countries heading for the exit.