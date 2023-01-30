×
Condé Nast Forges Content Partnership With Pinterest

Vogue and Architectural Digest will bring boards, videos and more for key cultural moments starting with NYFW.

Pinterest Condé Nast Vogue Architectural Digest
Pinterest and Condé Nast are partnering to bring video and other content to the platform, including Fashion Month, Wedding Season and more. Courtesy photo

Pinterest and Condé Nast Entertainment are forging a new content partnership, WWD has learned.

The deal, the latest step in a video and content strategy that Pinterest rolled out two years ago, will channel 160 exclusive videos produced by Vogue and Architectural Digest pegged to featured seasonal and cultural moments, including “Fashion Month,” “Wedding Season,” “Summer” and “Back to School.”

“Video’s ability to take users from inspiration to action is undeniable,” Nadine Zylstra, Pinterest’s global head of programming and originals, told WWD. “Across Pinterest, we have seen its power in helping people create the life they love, whether helping them reimagine a favorite fashion look or reinvent their backyard.”

Related Galleries

The partnership kicks off with fashion week — first in New York, then moving on to the shows in London, Milan and Paris. Vogue programming will offer backstage access and runway trends in a series of original episodes available on its Pinterest profile.

In April, the company will launch a profile for Vogue Weddings with content curated by editors and wedding planners, from checklists to table settings, gowns, bridesmaid looks and more. They will also create unique boards for the biggest weddings of the year. Beauty will also get a spotlight, with content from Vogue’s celebrity video series, “Beauty Secrets,” in the works for the platform.

Architectural Digest will highlight its 2023 AD100 list of top designs and design talent, plus develop episodes with themes like small living and how to create the perfect backyard for summer.

According to Pinterest, Condé Nast has more than 40 account profiles that have garnered as many as tens of millions of views. Meanwhile, videos in general have become a growing priority, having extended to both advertisements and the organic Idea Pins that users save or share. The tech company’s internal data, which tracks worldwide viewing and other traffic, clocked a threefold jump in the number of Idea Pins featuring video between the third quarter of 2021 and 2022.

It’s not clear exactly how big a slice that is compared to its overall figures, but with more than 390 billion pins and more than 400 million monthly active users, even a modest proportion would amount to a chunk of business — which would help explain Pinterest’s ongoing investment in video.

For Zylstra, the Condé Nast partnership matters because it is “helping us meet [what users] need and showcasing Pinterest as a home for great video content.”

