Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, is pleased to announce that online voting is now open for the 2021 Rivet 50.

Rivet 50 is an annual index of the most influential leaders advancing the business of making and marketing denim, compiled by nominations and votes submitted by peers across the industry. In its fourth year, Rivet 50 serves a barometer for the denim industry, benchmarking the sector’s ongoing evolution in innovation, sustainability and creativity.

Individuals can go to www.rivet50.com to vote for one person in each category. Voting ends on June 30, 2021.

Rivet 50 honorees will be announced on Oct.1 in Rivet’s fall issue and website.

Made possible through the support of sponsors Tencel, Project and Coterie, the 2021 Rivet 50 voting ballot includes more than 100 nominees across five categories: supply chain, designers, executives, fabric/mills, and Agents of Change—a new category that recognizes the voices raising awareness of societal issues.

The 2021 Rivet 50 nominees represent the global denim industry, spanning sustainable fashion experts, technology leaders and R&D managers as well as up-and-coming and veteran denim designers. Nominees include Diesel artistic director Glenn Martens, designer Heron Preston, FibreTrace co-owner and director Danielle Statham, Kontoor Brands Inc. president and CEO Scott Baxter, Saitex owner Sanjeev Bahl, Levi’s global brand president Jennifer Sey and more.

Previous honorees include Levi Strauss & Co. CEO and president Chip Bergh, “Godfather of Denim” Adriano Goldschmied, Madewell CEO Libby Wadle and more.

