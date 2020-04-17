After days of rumors, Vox Media confirmed that it will be furloughing around 100 staffers as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis.

In a company-wide memo seen by WWD, chief executive officer Jim Bankoff said this is the equivalent of around 9 percent of the workforce and is driven by a plunge in advertising as companies slash their marketing budgets.

On the editorial side, staffers at SB Nation and Curbed will be among those effected, while noneditorial furloughs will occur in areas including IT, office operations, sales, production and events. It’s not known if anyone at New York Magazine or The Cut, which Vox acquired last year, will be impacted. The furloughs will be effective May 1 through July 31.

Vox will also reduce hours for about 1 percent of employees over the same period by as much as 75 percent, while there will also be a tiered pay cut starting at $130,000.

Employees who earn between $130,000 and $199,999 will take a 15 percent pay reduction, while those making $200,000 and over will have their pay cut by 25 percent cut. Bankoff and president Pam Wasserstein, formerly ceo at New York Media, will see their salaries reduced by 50 percent cut.

There will also be no wage increases for the rest of the year and the 401(k) match will be paused.

“The extent of our revenue declines are unforeseen, and I don’t want to speculate on their full severity since the range is wide, but we know they will be sizable, in the tens of millions,” Bankoff said.

He explained that weakness in March, driven by the cancellations of SXSW and March Madness, the collapse of travel, sports and fashion-related advertising, and other factors, led Vox to miss its revenue goals by several million dollars in the first quarter. He believes the impact will be “significantly greater” in the second quarter.

Vox is also expected to be hit by Amazon cutting its commission rates for its affiliate program Amazon Associates from 8 percent to 3 percent for certain products from 5 percent to 1 percent for groceries, starting next week.

Publishers such as Vox, BuzzFeed and The New York Times get commission for linking to Amazon products in buying guides, according to CNBC.

The Vox furloughs caps off another rough week for media jobs. Earlier this week, Fortune laid off 35 employees, around 10 percent of the company globally, while Valence cut around a third of newsroom jobs at The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard.

The L.A. Times also furloughed a number a number of employees not in editorial and also set plans to close some community papers, Condé Nast plans to cut salaries and furlough some workers.

Other media companies that have already revealed cuts include Bustle Digital Group, BuzzFeed and Group Nine.

