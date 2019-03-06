Within a string of new Wall Street Journal jobs come a couple of editorial Easter eggs.

One is an apparently upcoming “digital magazine” targeted specifically at the 18-to-34-year-old demographic. While a job description notes that some content from this yet-to-be revealed section could run in the printed paper, the focus is digital content and the use of new story forms and “multiple mediums” for reporting.

A spokeswoman for Dow Jones, the Journal’s parent company, declined to give specifics on the magazine, but noted that referring to it as such is meant to imply that its content team is “making new media-agnostic content.”

“We will have more to come on how people will find this content as we roll it out,” the spokeswoman added.

The Journal already has one print magazine in WSJ, which goes out monthly as an insert to the weekend edition and its 2.4 million subscribers. The magazine’s purview is fashion, celebrity and lifestyle, but only in recent months has it become its own entity online — part of the Journal’s concentrated effort to go “digital first” over the past few years.

“Our audience is changing and growing, and so are we,” Louise Story, the Journal’s relatively new editor of newsroom strategy, said. “We are committed to growing our first-in-class journalism while we create new types of stories and experiment with new ideas.”

Another daily podcast also seems to be part of these experimental plans. While certainly not a new idea, none in the Journal’s slate of seven podcasts (down from an initial 12) has taken off like “The Daily” over at The New York Times, or the narrative and investigative franchises at NPR, which collectively garner tens of millions of listeners.

Surely in an effort to get in on this growing audience, the Journal is set to launch another daily news podcast and is looking for a producer and a host. The publisher also looks to be working with Gimlet Media, a podcasting production company that does mainly narrative shows, fiction and nonfiction, and has stuck a number of development deals for TV and film based on its podcasts. When it launched podcasts in 2015, the Journal’s partner was Panoply Media, part of Slate.

It sounds like the Journal is also trying to model its new podcast after “The Daily,” as the job postings explain the show will be focused on the paper’s reporting overall “from weighty topics to lighter ones” but will be “ambitious” in scope and require someone who is a “great” interviewer. The Journal’s slate of podcasts are all technically news, but all topic-specific, like business, money or tech, save for a one-minute briefing episode that is more of a news crawl than a podcast.

