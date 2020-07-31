Condé Nast has replaced Oren Katzeff as president of its entertainment division — but he’s not leaving the company.

Stepping into the role of president of Condé Nast Entertainment is Walt Disney executive Agnes Chu. She’ll join the company in September and report to chief executive officer Roger Lynch.

The move comes just weeks after a number of Katzeff’s offensive tweets from 2014 were unearthed, including ones that are sexually suggestive. “There either is a cat on my flight, meowing repeatedly a few rows behind me, or a REALLY horny woman,” he wrote in a now deleted 2014 tweet. He also made comments about a Mexican waiter.

Katzeff was not mentioned at all in the Condé release naming Chu as the new president. He’s understood to be transitioning into a new role, but this has yet to be announced.

At Walt Disney, Chu served as senior vice president of content for Disney+, commissioning a portfolio of premium feature, scripted, unscripted and animated entertainment exclusively for the service.

“Agnes is a rare creative executive that can harness both vision and operational expertise to produce culture-defining content and audience experiences,” said Lynch.