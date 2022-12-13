×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: December 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marni to Stage Show in Tokyo on Feb. 1

Business

CEO Libby Wadle on the Course J. Crew Is Charting

Fashion

Jacquemus RTW Spring 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Reveals New Team

Its global e-commerce unit has been established.

Pam Lifford
Pam Lifford Tommy Garcia

A new global leadership team has been established for Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences’ consumer products business, formalizing the integration between the two legacy divisions: Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Discovery Consumer Products.

GBE encompasses the Global Consumer Products and Themed Entertainment businesses and the company’s franchise development and brand management, including “Harry Potter” and DC.

The newly combined global consumer products division will extend the company’s portfolio of brands and franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, TV, animation and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, among others, into the lives of fans around the globe and will complement the Global Brands and Experience’s Franchise Development’s efforts to maximize long-term consumer engagement with the company’s major franchises.

Related Galleries

The changes were revealed by Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Discovery Global brands, Franchises and Experiences, to whom the leaders report.

“The team of best-in-class leaders brings years of experience in their respective areas and the realignment will result in a strong focus on our key growth areas, will further maximize our global relationships, streamline communication with global partners operating, and most importantly — bring brand new, integrated and dynamic ways to engage fans around the world with our characters and stories.”

Under Lifford, the new global commercial team includes Julian Moon, head of EMEA Consumer Products, will also head APAC Consumer Products. He is based in London and has extensive experience maximizing the potential of key brands and franchises to create best-in-class products and programs with licensees, retailers and partners.

Robert Oberschelp will now head North America Consumer Products. He will continue to oversee global brand product, franchise management and marketing. His newly combined team now supports all of North America, including a retail-facing category team that consists of Carolann Dunn, a veteran of Discovery Consumer Products, who now leads a new category role for the region overseeing home, food, health and beauty; Jessica Elliot will assume a new role leading fashion, footwear and accessories, broadening her previous role in brand product, and Catherine Bachmaier, who will continue to lead toys and licensed publishing.

In addition, Preston Lewis will continue as head of LATAM Consumer Products, and will also lead retail strategy and major retailer relationships for all of The Americas, partnering with Overschelp in North America. Further, Samantha Bushy will transition fullti me to head of global e-commerce, bringing her digital experience to build out the robust direct-to-consumer e-commerce experience worldwide. She was previously with Apple, where she was head of e-commerce, global marketplaces, WW Digital Channel.

Peter van Roden will continue to lead Global Themed Entertainment, which deals in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories and characters from Warner Bros.’ film, TV, animation and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network and others. The legacy-Discovery experiences group will now be part of this group.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Hot Summer Bags

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences Unveils New Team

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad