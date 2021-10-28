Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

WWD Honors: Miuccia Prada, John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Fashion

WWD Honors: Women’s Designer of the Year Rick Owens

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital Shop

“Partnering with a brand like West Elm is an exciting step in how the Strategist can work directly with brands,” says Catherine Fish, Vox’s VP of e-commerce business development.

Strat-WestElm
Over 40 exclusive products will appear in The Strategist and West Elm’s curated digital shop. Courtesy

The Strategist, New York Magazine’s shopping arm, and West Elm are getting into business.

They have partnered on a co-branded and curated digital shop that can be found on West Elm’s website starting Thursday, marking the first time the home retailer has partnered with a publisher. The partnership will last for around a year and WWD understands that it was West Elm that first approached The Strategist, part of Vox Media, about working together in this way.

“The Strategist is the ultimate shopping resource, and together with the editors, we are excited to bring their unique point of view to a digital storefront on westelm.com,” said Andres Ortega, director of consumer marketing at West Elm. “We have made it easy for readers and customers to discover our original and modern mix of West Elm products for decorating, entertaining, gifting and more.”

Related Galleries

More than 40 West Elm exclusive products that have been featured by The Strategist’s editors, including sofas, weighted blankets and coffee tables, will appear in the shop, ranging in price from an $8 stain removal stick to a $1,799 for a sofa and The Strategist earns a commission off the sale of each item purchased directly through the shop.

Maxine Builder, the editor of The Strategist, added: “As we test and research and write about our favorite home goods, West Elm is just one of those brands that consistently offers our readers the design and functionality they love. So many Strategist favorites over the years have come from West Elm, this partnership felt like a perfect match.”

This is not the first time The Strategist has partnered with a brand. In 2018, the site brought some of its favorite brands together for a holiday pop-up shop focused on beauty. It also worked with eBay on a charity auction featuring items from readers’ favorite tastemakers.

“Partnering with a brand like West Elm is an exciting step in how the Strategist can work directly with brands. We’re always looking for ways to help our audiences have fun shopping experiences not only on our site but also through unique partnerships like this one,” said Catherine Fish, Vox Media’s vice president of e-commerce business development.

FOR MORE, SEE:

2021 Media Moves: Layoffs at Genius Media and More

What Dotdash’s Acquisition of Meredith Could Mean for Its Print Titles

Media People: Dawn Davis, Editor in Chief of Bon Appétit

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

West Elm, The Strategist Launch Digital

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad