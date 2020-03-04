The New York rumor mill has been in overdrive about the whereabouts of Anna Wintour, with speculation she has been in self-quarantine since returning from Milan Fashion Week amid coronavirus fears.

But just like a game of Where’s Waldo, a quick look through photo agency Shuttershock’s latest images can find the Vogue U.S. editor in chief heading into the Grand Palais Tuesday to no doubt sit front row at the Chanel fall 2020 show at Paris Fashion Week.

Sporting her signature black shades and sleek bob, Wintour was adorned in a floor-length monochrome coat and a pink and blue print dress to view Virginie Viard’s collection. Notably, though, she wasn’t wearing fashion’s most wanted accessory: the face mask.

It’s understood the fashion icon is now taking some personal time in her hometown of London and will be back at her desk at One World Trade Center in New York on Monday. It’s common for editors to take a few days to themselves after a hectic fashion month, but Winour’s London trip also fits in with Condé Nast’s guidelines to staffers that have been in Italy as companies move to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief executive officer Roger Lynch advised any editor that has been in Milan to not return to the office for 14 days. Since Milan Fashion Week took place between Feb. 18 and 24, that means that most editors can return Monday.

It’s the same story at a lot of other media organizations. At Hearst Magazines, publisher of Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Marie Claire, president Troy Young sent out a company-wide memo earlier this week, informing staffers that anyone who’s been to China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea in the past 30 days is required to work from home for 14 days and “should return to work only if they’re symptom-free after that time.”

Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, advised employees who have traveled to Italy since Feb. 6, or live with someone who has been there, to self-quarantine by working from home for 14 days, only returning to work when free of any cold or flu symptoms.

InStyle owner Meredith Corp. is also understood to be offering a voluntary two-week self-quarantine for anyone recently back from Milan and other impacted areas that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has flagged.

Nina Garcia, editor in chief of Elle; Aya Kanai, editor in chief of Marie Claire; Kristina O’Neill, the editor of WSJ Magazine, and Laura Brown, editor in chief of InStyle, are among the top editors that were in attendance at Milan Fashion week.

