While there is still no word on who will succeed Glenda Bailey as editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar, Hearst executives just revealed some big changes at Elle Decor.

Editor in chief Whitney Robinson has decided to step down and Stellene Volandes has been named editorial director of Elle Decor, expanding her role as editor in chief of Town & Country.

In this newly created position, Volandes will have oversight of editorial content and strategy across all platforms of the lifestyle brand. Volandes will also add Town & Country digital content to her purview, with the promotion of Elizabeth Angell from digital director to executive editor, digital of Town & Country.

A successor for Robinson will be named shortly, reporting to Vollandes. Robinson will focus on both his design consulting business, DW NorthStar, and the launch of the Council of Interior Designers of America. He will also serve as a contributing editor, special projects for Elle Decor.

“Town & Country is a party you don’t want to miss, and that’s due to Stellene’s deft leadership,” said Hearst Magazines chief content officer Kate Lewis. “She has transformed T&C into the smart read for a culturally influential and aspirational audience. Always creative on all platforms, Stellene will unite the excellent teams on both brands in this new role.”

Volandes, who joined Town & Country in 2011 as jewelry and accessories director, was named editor in chief of the magazine in 2016.

“Town & Country and Elle Decor share a mission of searching the world for the best of the best for their readers, a quest I’ve been on for most of my editorial career,” Volandes said. “I look forward to continuing this tradition of rich storytelling and sumptuous visuals as I proudly lead these two brands into the future.”

Robinson added: “Hearst has nurtured my career from the beginning and I look forward to continuing our partnership in this next chapter, which allows me to continue to do what I love most — connect designers with opportunities around the globe.”